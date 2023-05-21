Chapman Funeral Home
NANCY LYNN KUHN BRIGHT 84, of Nicholasville, KY formerly of Scott Depot, WV passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 after a short illness.
Nancy was born on October 10, 1938 in Charleston, WV to the late James B. Kuhn Jr and Hazel W. Kuhn. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, John Paul Bright and her brother: James B. Kuhn III.
Nancy was a proud graduate of DuPont High School Class of 1956. She attended West Virginia Institute of Technology and Morris Harvey College. She was a member and former elder of Teays Valley Presbyterian Church, a former member of Rock Lake Presbyterian Church and St. Peter's United Methodist Church. In addition to singing in the church choir, Nancy sang with the St. Albans Choralettes and Hurricane Civic Chorus. She was always involved in her local church and had a strong love for the State of West Virginia and its incredible beauty.
Nancy had various different sales positions throughout her career allowing her to build strong relationships with her community. She retired as the Director of Putnam and Kanawha County Welcome Agency. She was a member of the Teays Valley Newcomers and Neighborhood Club, Salina Chapter No. 81 Order of Eastern Star and International P.E.O. Sisterhood WV Chapter H.
Nancy was very proud of, and will be lovingly remembered by, her daughter and son-in-law: Melissa (Missy) and James (Jim) Cox of Nicholasville, KY.
Graveside Services to honor Nancy will be 1 p.m. Monday May 22, 2023 at Valley View Memorial Park Mausoleum Hurricane, WV with Pastor Greg Chandler officiating.
Friends may visit with the family thirty minutes prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts in honor of Nancy to Teays Valley Presbyterian Church, 5339 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560.