Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
NANCY LYNN KUHN BRIGHT 84, of Nicholasville, KY formerly of Scott Depot, WV passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 after a short illness.

Nancy was born on October 10, 1938 in Charleston, WV to the late James B. Kuhn Jr and Hazel W. Kuhn. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, John Paul Bright and her brother: James B. Kuhn III.

