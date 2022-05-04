Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
NANCY LYNN MOULDER HALL, 74 of Scott Depot, was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She passed away at her home, May 2, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Nancy was predeceased by her loving husband of 41 years, Dennis Moulder, her son, Wayne Lee Moulder, brother, Robert Tucker, and parents, Charles Clifford and Helen Maxine Tucker. Nancy was also married to the late Kyle Hall for 8 years.
Nancy was very proud of and will be lovingly remembered by her son Rudy (Amy) and grandchildren; Peyton Ryan and Georgia Kate Moulder. She is also survived by her brother, Edwin Tucker, nieces; Robin Tucker, Susan McIntyre, Catherine Miller, and nephew Thomas Tucker, who all were very special to her.
Nancy also leaves behind her bonus family; Walter Hall (Sue), Teresa Morris (TJ), Brett and Blake Morris.
Nancy was born in Big Chimney, WV and raised in Sugar Creek, WV. She graduated from Sissonville High School and attended Capital City Business School. Nancy worked early in her career for C&P Telephone Company and then later worked side by side with her husband Denny in the family owned business, Mouldagraph Corporation, for over 35 years.
Nancy's infectious and spirited personality allowed her to create so many close business relationships and gathered many lifelong friends. She was a member and served the Lord at Grace Baptist Temple in St. Albans, WV. She loved and enjoyed listening to gospel music and attended many revivals.
Nancy enjoyed attending WVU football games, playing cards with friends, gathering with her Dunbar group of friends for dinner and fellowship, as well as watching her grandchildren play sports.
The family wishes to express gratitude to the following for all of their support during her life battle with cancer: Pat Hedrick, Elizabeth Poe, Susan Boggess, and Susan McIntyre. Also special thanks to Rusty Boner, Bill Redman, and Gary Larch for their extra loving efforts.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m, Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Grace Baptist Temple, 1901 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans, WV, with Pastor Brian Dean officiating. Entombment will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m., until 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.