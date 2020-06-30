Nancy Sue Miller

SYSTEM

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
NANCY SUE MILLER, 80, of Hurricane passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Teays Center, Hurricane.

Born November 4, 1939 in Winfield, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Kenneth Thevenin; sister-in-law, Mona Thevenin;

Nancy was a retired catalyst operator with Bayer Crop Science and had served as president of the WV Veterans Auxillary from 1998-1999 where she loved "my veterans and auxillary".

Surviving are her children, Tamara "Tammy" Tomaszewski (Richard), Daniel N. Watson, Brian D. Watson (Nancy) all of Hurricane; sisters, Phyllis Watson (Paul) of Buffalo, Sharon Hedrick (Paul) of Buffalo; brother, Curtis Thevenin of Alum Creek; sister-in-law, Wanda Thevenin of Hurricane; four grandchildren, Robert Watson, Amber Tomaszewski, Caitlin Watson and Natalie Watson; 11 great-grandchildren, Tyler Bird, Joseph Tomaszewski, Makayla Watson, Jessie Lester, Alex Mobley, Logan Watson, Dylan Watson, Andrew Mobley, Hayden Watson, Austin and Brenna Jagodzinski, Makenna and Lilly James.

Friends and family are welcome to visit from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. A private service for family will follow the visitation. She will be laid to rest at Lower Hodges Cemetery, Hurricane. You may also visit Nancy's tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.

Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Miller family.

