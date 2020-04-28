NELDA IRENE CHASE of Scott Depot, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, April 24, 2020.
Irene, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Hattie Richards, was born December 2, 1924. Along with her husband, Harley, she was an active member at Mount Vernon Baptist church where she served as a deaconess and as a nursery worker for decades. Irene spent most of her time crafting, sewing, quilting, painting and needlework.
Irene is preceded in death by her husband, Harley Chase; her parents, Kenneth and Hattie Richards, her siblings, Tressie McCallister, Paul Richards, Clyde Richards, Velma Richards and Robert Richards, her children, Danny Chase and Susan Kindhart, and her great-granddaughter, Hollie Jo Kindhart.
She is survived by her brothers; Jack Richards of Scott Depot and Harold Richards of Saint Albans; eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private family service and interment will be held at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
A public celebration of Irene's life will be held when it is safe for family and friends to gather.
