NINA L. WRIGHT, 81, of Winfield passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Visitation will be held from 11 - 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. The procession will leave the funeral home at 1 and a graveside service will follow at Bowcott Cemetery, Pliny. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Wright family.
