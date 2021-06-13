NINA WRIGHT, 81, of Winfield passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 after a short illness.
Born April 23, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Huber and Evelyn Bowcott Wears. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Geraldine Raynes, Pansy Wears, Freda Rawlings, Audrey Young, Jewell wears, Doris Boster; brothers, Jackie Wears, Weldon Wears; her husband, Donald A. Wright.
Nina had a great work ethic. While her husband served as Putnam County Sheriff, she was in charge of feeding the inmate and always had more for the Deputies to share. She retired from the Putnam County Sheriffs Tax office and also finished her late husband's term as Putnam County Circuit Clerk upon his death in 2007. She was a talented quilter and enjoyed to crochet. Nina was also a very fun-loving person, always smiling. She was dedicated to her family and community and loved spending the fun and crazy holidays with her family.
Surviving are her daughter, Christina Browne of Hurricane; sons, Fred Wright (Dee) of Winfield, Bodie Wright (Andrea) of Winfield; grandchildren, Andrew Browne, Adam Wright (Britani), Chad Wright (Katie), Aaron Browne, Matthew Wright, Allie Browne (Ryan Echard), Brandon Wright (Brooklyn Hale), Carrie Wileman (Jon), Zachary and Peyton Frohnapfel; great-grandchildren, Eva, Lucy and Levi Wright, Beau and Shep Wright, Tyler Wileman; sisters, Fern O'Neil (Willy) of Pt. Pleasant, Irene Saunders of Nitro; sister-in-law, Stella Wears of Pliny and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 11 am - 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. The procession will leave the funeral home at 1 p.m., and a graveside service will follow at Bowcott Cemetery, Pliny. You may visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.
