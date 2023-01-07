Thank you for Reading.

Noah Ryan Pollastrini

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

NOAH RYAN POLLASTRINI, 23, of Scott Depot, WV, entered into Heaven at 9 p.m., on December 31, 2022, from Duchenes Muscular Dystrophy.

He is survived by his parents Dante Joseph Pollastrini and Harmony Jo Sowards of Scott Depot, WV, sister; Mackenzie Leah Siders, brother; Seth Jakob Pollastrini, great-grandmother Barbara Gross, grandmothers; Elizabeth Pollastrini, Joanna Morton, and a host of many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

