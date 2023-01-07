Chapman Funeral Home
NOAH RYAN POLLASTRINI, 23, of Scott Depot, WV, entered into Heaven at 9 p.m., on December 31, 2022, from Duchenes Muscular Dystrophy.
He is survived by his parents Dante Joseph Pollastrini and Harmony Jo Sowards of Scott Depot, WV, sister; Mackenzie Leah Siders, brother; Seth Jakob Pollastrini, great-grandmother Barbara Gross, grandmothers; Elizabeth Pollastrini, Joanna Morton, and a host of many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Noah is predeceased by his grandfathers' Gildo Joseph Pollastrini and David Eugene Morton, cousins; Kasey Nicole Bishop and Ryan William Basham, who also died from Duchenes Muscular Dystrophy.
Noah graduated from St. Albans High School in 2016. He liked everyone at the school and the other students. The teachers, aides, and staff all loved Noah. He was funny and he could make people laugh and be happy. He enjoyed participating in the Kanawha County Work Exploration Program while in school. He loved playing X-Box and had friends that he played with from all over the U.S.
Noah liked going to Monster Truck shows, WWE Wrestling, Live on the Levee, the Putnam County Fair, and especially going to the Muscular Dystrophy Camp and Myrtle Beach in the summers.
Visitation and Burial will be at 10:30 a.m Saturday, January 7, 2023. At Judson Baptist Church, on Bills Creek, Scott Depot,WV.