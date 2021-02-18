NORMA "GAIL" HENDRICK, 87, of Hurricane, W.V., went to heavenly home on February 15, 2021.
Her husband Jerald Hendrick and her daughters Cynthia Hodges, Anna Dornbos and Elizabeth Felker preceded Gail in death.
Daughter Debra Zuberbuehler (Husband Edward) and four grandchildren- Jeremy Hodges, Jarrod Hodges, Andrew Dornbos and Rebekah Jones and seven great grandchildren survive her.
Arrangements by Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or First Baptist Church of Hurricane.
Private Service to be held. You can visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
