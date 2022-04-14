Chapman Funeral Home
NORMA JEAN SWISHER- MEADOWS 89, of Nitro, WV went home to be with the Lord on April 11, 2022.
Born April 19, 1932 in Weston, WV, Jean was the daughter of the late Luther and Vesta Smith Skinner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Swisher; siblings, Richard, Virginia, Gerri, Jim and Jack.
Jean retired from Kanawha County Board of Education (Tyler Mountain Elementary School) in 1995 as a Teacher's Aide. Upon retirement, she began volunteering at Nitro Senior Citizen Center, where she also prepared the main entrées for monthly covered dish dinners and provided many tasty treats for other special events. Her passion for baking was enjoyed by many throughout the years. From family and friends to colleagues and local city council members where she and her special friend, Bob Schamber attended many city council meetings, her goodies earned her the title of The Cookie Lady!
She attended Dunbar First Church of God and New Beginnings Christian Fellowship.
Jean is survived by her son and caregivers, Bruce E. Swisher (Carolyn) and granddaughter, Krista Swisher. Also surviving are her children, Charles "Dick" Swisher (Becky), Thomas "Tom" Swisher (Mary), Sheila Young (Jim), Kenneth Swisher; sister, JoAnn Blake of Weston; 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, many friends, church family and loving neighbors.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, April 15, 2022 at Dunbar First Church of God with Pastor Kristie Newman and Rev. Dr. Lanny Coberly officiating.
Entombment will follow at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House, WV with committal service conducted by Pastor Jim Dennis.
Visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m., Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Jean's name be made to Dunbar First Church of God, 1234 Payne Ave., Dunbar, WV 25064 or New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 1301 Payne Ave., Dunbar, WV 25064.