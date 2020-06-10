Nye Atwood Clinton Sr.

NYE CLINTON SR. passed away in early June, surrounded by family, at home after a year-long battle with cancer. He was 79.
Nye Clinton was born in June, 1940, in Watertown, New York. He grew up in a loving home with his older brother Peter and his parents Karl and Esther Clinton. He earned multiple degrees culminating in a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry. These degrees and post-doc experiences were at University of Rochester, University of Massachusetts, University of California at San Diego, and Indiana University. While at the University of Rochester he met the love of his life, Millie Clinton. They married and remained married over 55 years which was the remainder of his life.
Nye's life was filled with accomplishments ranging from awards including the Union Carbide Chairman's Award in 1993, multiple patents received, and several publications. He had a passion for work, befriended many of his colleagues, and excelled first at Union Carbide and then later at MATRIC. At Union Carbide he was an Associate Director of Research for Specialty Chemicals both in Tarrytown, NY, and later in Charleston, WV. In those roles he supported many researchers and oversaw research in many business areas. Many of his most cherished accomplishments were outside of the workplace, as he was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and volunteer in the community with a focus on adult literacy. His interest in literature extended to his personal life as he always had a passion for reading. Perhaps most notable was his interest in Sherlock Holmes, which led him to become an active member of the Norwood Building Inspectors, a society focused on Holmes scholarship and knowledge. With family and friends, he was caring, intelligent, funny, and an incredible story-teller, making him a joy to be around.
Nye is survived by his wife, Millie Clinton; children, Esther Clinton and Nye Clinton; brother, Peter Clinton; extended family, Jeremy Wallach, Miyoko Clinton, Haruka Clinton, Carla Keirns, and Russell Dorn.
Those wishing and able to honor Nye's commitment to improving the world are encouraged to donate to the Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research charity. Donations can be made online at https://www. lustgarten.org/donate/.
A memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.
