Oeda “Faye” Jividen
OEDA "FAYE" (SIGMAN) JIVIDEN, age 83, awoke in the arms of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday June 14, 2023, after a recent diagnosis of cancer. She was born on November 14, 1939, in Putnam County, West Virginia to Vinton and Marie Sigman. She graduated from Poca High School. Faye married Elvin Jividen on October 6, 1956. During her lifetime, Faye was faithful in her service to the Lord, especially ministering through music. Faye and Elvin led many choirs throughout the Charleston area, taught others to love music through shape note trainings, and sang with quartets, trios, and family groups. Faye played the piano and the organ for numerous churches and events and taught children and adults to play the piano.

Faye was a member of First Baptist Church of Hurricane. For over 40 years, she was both a member and held several leadership roles in the Auxiliary of Gideons International serving in both West Virginia and Connecticut. She was responsible for placing Bibles in offices around the area and around the world. Faye also was involved in the Charleston Christian Women's Connection and loved to play golf with the Carbide Ladies Golf League. Faye worked for many years as an election official in Putnam County.

