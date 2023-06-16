Oeda “Faye” Jividen

Chapman Funeral Home
OEDA "FAYE" (SIGMAN) JIVIDEN, age 83, awoke in the arms of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday June 14, 2023, after a recent diagnosis of cancer. She was born on November 14, 1939, in Putnam County, West Virginia to Vinton and Marie Sigman. She graduated from Poca High School. Faye married Elvin Jividen on October 6, 1956. During her lifetime, Faye was faithful in her service to the Lord, especially ministering through music. Faye and Elvin led many choirs throughout the Charleston area, taught others to love music through shape note trainings, and sang with quartets, trios, and family groups. Faye played the piano and the organ for numerous churches and events and taught children and adults to play the piano.
Faye was a member of First Baptist Church of Hurricane. For over 40 years, she was both a member and held several leadership roles in the Auxiliary of Gideons International serving in both West Virginia and Connecticut. She was responsible for placing Bibles in offices around the area and around the world. Faye also was involved in the Charleston Christian Women's Connection and loved to play golf with the Carbide Ladies Golf League. Faye worked for many years as an election official in Putnam County.
Faye was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Lyle Sigman.
She is survived by her children, who remained at her bedside during her recent illness: daughter, Joy (Paul) Platte; sons, Lane (Mary Jo) Jividen, and Mark Jividen. In addition, Faye is survived by her grandchildren: Jonathan Platte of Nitro; Ashley (Justin) Holt of Uvalde, TX; Kasey (Karol) Szlachta of Memphis, TN; Korey (David) Holliday of Bidwell, OH; and Cam (Maggie) Jividen of Scott Depot. Great grandchildren: Alexis and Logan Holt; Stanley Szlachta; Alistair, Noa, Walter, and Sybil Holliday; and Cayson Jividen. Also surviving are her extended family members, including brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom she enjoyed getting together with.
Funeral Service for Faye will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Chapman Funeral Home Hurricane, WV with Pastor Delbert Hawley officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Cemetery Red House, WV.
Friends may visit the family 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Faye's name to: The Gideons International P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214 or Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West Charleston, WV 25387.