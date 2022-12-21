Thank you for Reading.

OKEY "DALE" TRIBBLE, son of Okey Cleveland and Octavia Venus (Shank) Tribble was born in Liberty, WV on April 10, 1941, and departed the confines of his earthly vessel December 17, 2022. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his two infant sisters and his 'Big Bro,' Harvey Lee Tribble, whom he respected and admired throughout his entire life.

Dale was a graduate of Winfield High School, Class of '58, and was always an avid supporter of the Generals. He was proud of his service to his country, as a US Navy veteran having participated in President Kennedy's blockade of Cuba as his last tour of duty prior to his honorable discharge.

