OKEY "DALE" TRIBBLE, son of Okey Cleveland and Octavia Venus (Shank) Tribble was born in Liberty, WV on April 10, 1941, and departed the confines of his earthly vessel December 17, 2022. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his two infant sisters and his 'Big Bro,' Harvey Lee Tribble, whom he respected and admired throughout his entire life.
Dale was a graduate of Winfield High School, Class of '58, and was always an avid supporter of the Generals. He was proud of his service to his country, as a US Navy veteran having participated in President Kennedy's blockade of Cuba as his last tour of duty prior to his honorable discharge.
Following retirement from the Putnam County Board of Education, he enjoyed twenty-one years of retirement with his wife, Alveta. They particularly enjoyed camping with a multitude of friends and always wintering in Florida.
All who knew Dale were aware of the most salient characteristic of the man: his unwavering dedication and devotion to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. One need not speak with him long before an abrupt segue to the Gospel of salvation would become the topic of discussion. He lived every day for his Savior, sharing the Good News with all who would listen - even strangers he may have only a brief encounter - and some he would never know, as he was never without a tract to leave with the hope that he might positively affect someone's eternal destiny.
Dale was a long-time attender of Teays Valley Baptist Church for greater than forty years, and a member for many of those. The highlight of his year was always Jubilee - oh, how he looked forward to that fellowship. He especially enjoyed going to Manilla Ridge to just sit on the porch and visit with his sister-in-law, Gloria, nephew Randy and niece Brenda, as well as his missionary friends: Michael and Donna Adams and Larry and Diane Stikeleather.
While we as a family are with heavy hearts, we find peace and solace in knowing that Dale is now in presence of the Creator of all things, and this will be but a brief separation. We know he is joyfully reuniting with loved ones and friends gone on before him and reaping the reward and blessing of being with those he had the privilege of introducing to his Savior.
Dale is survived by his beloved wife of forty-four years, Alveta (Beattie) Tribble, son and daughter-in-law, Dr. and Mrs. Skyler Dale (Kimberly) Tribble; daughter: Sue Cline; grand-daughter: Amber Huddleston; great grandchildren: Kira & Beau; and one great great granddaughter. He is also survived by his stepchildren: Debbie Holloway (Rick), Jimmy Thomas (Kathern) and Kelly Jo Kuhl; step-grandson: Chris Freeman (Brittnie); step granddaughters: Sarah Holloway and Ellie Holloway; and step great granddaughter, Abby. We will always cherish and honor his memory, character and principles.
2 Timothy 4:7-8: I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
Friends may visit the family Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home Hurricane, WV.
Funeral Service for Dale will be 1 p.m., Friday December 23, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home Hurricane WV with Rev. Dr. John D. Smith officiating.
Graveside Burial with Military Honors will be 1 p.m., Tuesday December 27, 2022 at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery Dunbar, WV with James E. Marshall American Legion Post #187, Winfield providing honors.