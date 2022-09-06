Okey Lee Edens Sep 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Chapman Funeral Home 3941 Teays Valley Roa Hurricane, WV 25526 (304) 727-4351Website OKEY LEE EDENS, 89, of Culloden died Sept. 3. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, is directing arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hurricane Funeral Home Okey Valley View Memorial Park Lee Edens Graveside Service Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Okey Lee Edens Blank Virginia Grace Groves Michael Lee McGhee Sue Ellen Fowler Blank Jane Hanna Settle Norris ROBERTRAWLINGSROBERT"ROBBIE"RA Harry Lee Daniels Blank Paul Douglas Cook Margaret Jeanette Essex Blank Dorothy May Harris Holmes Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 6, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts Diane Tarantini: The Best Virginia Hills Julia and Laura: Stonewall Jackson’s tenacious mother and sister