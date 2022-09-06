Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

OKEY LEE EDENS, 89, of Culloden died Sept. 3. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, is directing arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you