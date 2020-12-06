Ona Marie McBride

ONA MARIE MYERS McBRIDE (69) of Winfield, West Virginia was carried into rest peacefully on the afternoon of November 29th, 2020.
She was born on April 3, 1951 to parents Harry and Ada "Bonnie" Myers. From a young age,
Ona always had a love for music and singing. On September 9, 1967, at sixteen years old, she married the love of her life, Darrell Gene McBride. The two of them dedicated their lives to music and the ministry. On September 19, 1969 the Lord answered her prayers for a child she was never medically allowed to have. She gave birth to their only son, Darrell James "Jamie" McBride. Ona spent her life as a dedicated wife and mother. She traveled with her husband throughout West Virginia and the surrounding states singing and ministering. Their ministry touched countless lives and impacted many hearts. During this time, she taught Sunday school and served as a pastor's wife. She was well known for her talent of being a gifted baker and delicious cook. Ona worked various jobs throughout the years including managing Wright's Uniform shop in Charleston where she made dear lifelong friends. Those who remember her will never forget her honesty and the laughter she gave by simply being herself. Her life as a devoted wife created a love story few have seen the equal of. She loved the Lord and His Word and loved her family very dearly. While we miss her presence with us, we take hope in the comfort that we will meet again someday. Her final resting place will be by her husband as it was in life. Heaven's sounding sweeter all the time ...
Ona is preceded in death by her mother and father, Harry and Ada "Bonnie" Myers, her brother, Jimmy Myers, and her husband, Darrel Gene McBride.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jamie and Pam McBride, her two grandchildren, Whitney and Caleb, her sisters, Kay Bostic, Doris Tucker, Patty Barker, Linda Moore, and Kathy Moore, and her brother Rod Myers.
A celebration of Ona's life will be held at a later date.
