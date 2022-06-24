Chapman Funeral Home
PATRICIA ANN (COOK) DAVIS, 80, of Hurricane WV, passed away on June 17, 2022 at CAMC Teays Valley.
She was born to the late Douglas Cook and Grace DeHart Towe on February 5, 1942 in Pulaski VA.
Patricia was Co-Founder and Operator of D & L Logistics with Landstar Ranger and had served in the US Air Force, where she met her late husband Arthur C. Davis in 1961.
Patricia, through the years was an avid golfer with Art and friends, loved gardening, fishing, cooking and being outdoors, whether hunting for mushrooms, ginseng or stuff to add to a wreath. She enjoyed sharing her homemade poundcakes with the neighbors and to her last day, fed the wild rabbits in her yard shredded carrots and apples.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles D. Cook and son in-law, Randy Lipscomb.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Lipscomb of Fraziers Bottom and Scott Davis (Wendy) of Culloden; grandchildren: Jessie Kyle (Eric) of Apex NC, and Dani Payne (Phillip) of Wilmington NC and Jordan Harris (Charlie) of Lester, WV; great grandchildren: Emma Kyle, Easton Kyle, and Jada Harris; sisters: Hilda Wirt (Don), Betty Ratcliff, and Ava Stilwell (Jim); and her brother, Ronnie Cook. As well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service's for Patricia will be 11 a.m., Saturday June 25, 2022 at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane WV.