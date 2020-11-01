Patricia Ann Windon

PATRICIA ANN JOHNSON WINDON, 86 of Lakeland FL, formerly of Hurricane WV, passed away October 25, 2020. She was surrounded in love by her daughter, Lee Ann and granddaughter, Kendra by her side.
Born March 9, 1934 in Hurricane WV, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lee "Kenny" Windon, parents Lemuel Russell Johnson and Georgia Lee Gillaspie Johnson; siblings Bernice (Johnson) Sovine and Buford Johnson; and a second husband.
"Patty" worked in banking, loved music, shopping and animals, especially her dogs. In the last 7 months she wanted only to return to live in WV, the place she considered "home".
Surviving are her daughter Lee Ann (Windon) Campbell, granddaughter Kendra Lane Campbell, son-in-law Patrick Gordon Campbell; sisters in law Sue (Windon) Ray, Barbara (Cockrell) Windon and Holly Windon Starck. She had a very special relationship with her nephew, James R. "Jim" Sovine and his wife Ruth Anne. She had 5 nieces, 4 nephews and 10 great nieces and 7 great nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, November 2 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery, Hurricane.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Monday at the funeral home.
