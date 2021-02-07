Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

PATRICIA KATHERINE "KATIE" REYNOLDS, 38, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021. A service will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 9, 2020 in the mausoleum chapel of Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Charleston. Masks required. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Reynolds family.