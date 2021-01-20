PATRICIA "PAT" (BLACKWELL) WOODRUM of Winfield, W.Va. died on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from complications from a stroke and Alzheimer's Disease at Cabell Health Care Center in Culloden, WV at the age of 84. She was the daughter of the late Shorty and Ola Blackwell of Elkview, WV. She attended Elkview High School and was married to the late Joel M. Woodrum for 49 years. Pat is survived by her sons, Joe "Woody" (Liz) of Huntington, Jim (Renee), and Bill (Lori) all of Winfield, grandchildren Cole (Jessica) of Proctorville, OH, Hilary (MJ) of Morgantown, Tre, Noah, and Alex, great-granddaughter Nora, brother Ben Blackwell of Elkview, and several nieces and nephews. Pat was also proceeded in death by her son Bobby, sisters Grace, Sue, and Maxine, and brothers Jack and Jim.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public visitation. There will be a private graveside service at the Winfield Cemetery for family only on Thursday, Jan. 21. Thank you to Chapman Funeral Home for helping the family during this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that interested parties can make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in Pat's name at act.alz.org/site/Donation.
