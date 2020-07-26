PATSY DIANE KINDER, wife of Robert "Bob" Kinder, of Culloden, WV, passed away on July 22, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born on September 2, 1950, in Stickney, WV, Patsy was a vivacious, funny, and friendly woman who enjoyed traveling with her husband Bob and her dogs: first, Pepper, then Patches, and now Star. They would go antiquing, buying and collecting furniture, quilts, and dolls. They would also visit historical homes and sites and beaches as they searched for Americana items and memorabilia.
Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, Katherine and Carsel Snodgrass and her sister Deborah Huffman.
Patsy is survived by her sister Carolyn Putinsky Dodd of Hurricane, WV; her son, Joe Allen of Simpsonville, SC and Scott Allen of Fort Mills, SC. She is also survived by three granddaughters, one grandson, three nieces and one nephew.
She will be sadly missed by her special friends: Fran Noel of Cross Lanes, WV and Linda Hatney of Bloomingrose, WV.
A beloved wife and mother who loved her sons, Patsy has now gone home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Due to her wishes and the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no viewing or funeral services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Putnam County Animal Shelter. You may share memories of Patsy by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, Hurricane is honored to serve the Kinder family.