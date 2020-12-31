PATTY LEE (STALEY) BARTHLOW, 92 of Hurricane, WV, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston, WV. She was born October 6, 1928, the daughter of the late Arthur Dale Staley and Ruth Catlett Staley of Morgantown, WV.
Graduated from Morgantown High School, where she was the first drum majorette to lead the Morgantown High School band. She also had the honor of being crowned "May Queen". Dedicated employee and retired from the WV State Tax Dept.
She loved watching WVU football and basketball. Always amazed us how she knew the names of each player.
Blessed to provide endless love and guidance to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She had an amazing connection with her great-grandchildren. Teaching and singing songs together, playing any game they made up, making slime, sharing birthdays and chocolate chip cookie parties.
She lived a beautiful life, always reaching to those in need. She will be missed dearly and loved by many. "Gone from our lives forever, but never gone from our hearts".
Surviving - Children, Kevin Barthlow(Susan), Kara Jarvis(Bill), Kim Barthlow(Elaine), and Kelly Barthlow(Diana). Her grandchildren, Paul Jarvis(Julia), Kristy Witmer(Terry), Stacy Jarvis, Korey Barthlow(Jackie), Nate Barthlow, Chad Barthlow(Lindsey), Drew Barthlow(Dana), Deceased Kirk Barthlow. Great-grandchildren, Alessandra Witmer, Adriana Witmer, Haylen Witmer, Avery Aglubat, Asher Jarvis, Preston Barthlow, Sophie Barthlow, Bethany Amon, Jacob Barthlow, Joel Barthlow, Gage Jarvis, and Ford Jarvis.
Due to the pandemic, a grave side memorial service will be held later in Morgantown, WV.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Hubbard Hospice House, West for the wonderful care they took of Patty during her stay at the hospice house. They were true angels.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387.
