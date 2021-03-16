PAUL ALAN RIDDLE, 60, of Scott Depot WV, passed away on March 11, 2021.
He was born to the late Raleigh M. and Ruth D. Riddle on July 7, 1960 in Huntington WV.
He was a graduate of Hurricane High School, a member of First Baptist Church of Hurricane, and had worked at Rhone-Poulenc and Bayer Crop Science, lastly retiring from DOW Chemical.
Surviving him are his children: Justin Riddle of Scott Depot, Heather Riddle of Scott Depot and April Riddle Letart (Eric) of Murfreesboro TN; grandchildren: Jayson, Reagan and Taylor Letart; brother: Timothy Riddle of Hurricane.
Funeral service for Paul will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with burial following in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit an hour prior to the service.
