PAUL DON SAMPLES, 87 of Scott Depot, passed away after an illness on Thursday, August 5, 2021. A service to celebrate the lives of Don and Dot will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, August 9, 2021 at St. John United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Samples family.
