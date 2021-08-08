PAUL DON SAMPLES, 87 of Scott Depot, passed away after an illness on Thursday, August 5, 2021. He was born in Chelyan, WV on February 8, 1934.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy "Dot" Samples, parents, Edward Conaway Samples and Alta Williams Samples, and his sister, Norma Jean Smith.
Don was dedicated to living a life of integrity to honor God, love family, and serve others. His marriage to Dot, wife of 63 years, was a love of inseparability and devotion until she passed and was a great example to all who knew them. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy during the Korean War and known to wear his many hats to celebrate his service. He was an avid reader with a special interest in World War II history and weather. He was always ready to let you know about the weather and to deliver a humorous comment in any situation to brighten anyone's day. He was active in many churches over the years, most recently St. John United Methodist in Scott Depot, but also East Bank UMC, Bridgeport UMC and Broad St (Weston) UMC. He was employed by Consolidated Natural Gas Transmission Corporation for 40 years across several locations in the state.
He is survived by his son, Paul Kevin Samples (Lisa), cherished grandchildren Megan Mikesell (Zane), Colleen Cole (Ethan), Geoffrey Samples (Katie), his great-grandsons, Levi and Sawyer Cole.
A service to celebrate the lives of Don and Dot will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, August 9, 2021 at St. John United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. You may also visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share your memories and stories of Don.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. John United Methodist Church, 4536 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560.
