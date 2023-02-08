Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

PAUL RAY WATSON 80, of Winfield, WV passed away February 3, 2023 at the Hubbard Hospice House Charleston, WV.

Paul was a retired Truck Driver and a member of the Teamsters Union, early in his career he was a General Manager at Wall's Motor Sales. He also sold and delivered mobile homes then moved on being a truck driver delivering alcohol to the ABC Stores though out the State, he then moved on to driving for Hartley Trucking and then retiring from H&W Trucking.

Tags

Recommended for you