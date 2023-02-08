Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
PAUL RAY WATSON 80, of Winfield, WV passed away February 3, 2023 at the Hubbard Hospice House Charleston, WV.
Paul was a retired Truck Driver and a member of the Teamsters Union, early in his career he was a General Manager at Wall's Motor Sales. He also sold and delivered mobile homes then moved on being a truck driver delivering alcohol to the ABC Stores though out the State, he then moved on to driving for Hartley Trucking and then retiring from H&W Trucking.
He was born December 24, 1943 in Putnam County and is a son of the late John Sr. and Garnett Call Watson. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by brothers: John Jr., Willie, Robert, James, Kenneth, Bernard and Infant siblings: Ronald and Alma Watson.
Paul is survived by his wife, Phyllis Watson; children: Greg (Robin) Watson and Kevin (Michelle) Watson; grandchildren: Joshua Watson and Nathaniel Watson aka "his partners in crime"; step grandchildren: Jackson (Emily) Kiser, and Emily (Trae) Bush; and step-great-grandchild: Grey Kiser. Paul is also survived by his sister, Linda Meeks and a host of Nieces and Nephews.
The Family would like to thank everyone who has assisted and played a supportive role during this time and a Special Thanks to The Hospice Team that came to the house and to the Hubbard Hospice House Team at Charleston for being so caring and keeping us informed as Dad's health conditions changed.
Paul's Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday February 9, 2023 at Chapman Funeral Home Winfield, WV. Burial will follow at Winfield Cemetery Winfield, WV.
Friends may visit the family Wednesday from 6 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home.