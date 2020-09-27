PAUL VERNON COTTRELL, 87, of Teays Valley, passed from this life to eternal rest on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was born November 14, 1932 at Standard, Kanawha County, West Virginia, the son of Ivy A. and Minnie B. Cottrell. Paul graduated from East Bank High School in 1950 and began attending college at WV Tech. To pay for college Paul applied for the Clerk's position at the C & O Railroad Handley Terminal. A 47-year career blossomed taking him to carry titles of Train Master; Terminal Train Master; Manager of Administration; Director of Train Operations; and Superintendent of Operations at Russell, Kentucky and Queensgate Yard in Cincinnati Ohio. He was married on September 8 in 1962 to his beloved Marvel Lee Belcher of Cabin Creek, WV. To this union 3 children were born; Kelly L. Cottrell of Hurricane, Stroke Program Manager at CAMC; Patrick L. Cottrell of Hurricane, Attorney at Law; and Brian P. Cottrell of Spartanburg, SC, a locomotive engineer with CSX. Paul was a Mason for 65-years and a member of the Coal Valley Lodge No. 74 in Montgomery, WV. He began his distinguished Masonic career in 1955, and throughout the years served Ancient Craft Masonry and the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of West Virginia with distinction. Throughout his career, Paul was elected and served as: District Deputy Grand Master Eighth District 1964-1965, Senior Grand Deacon 1974-1975, Grand Marshall 1993-1994, Junior Grand Warden 1994, Senior Grand Warden 1995 and Deputy Grand Master 1996. In 1997, Paul was elected and installed as the 125th Grand Master of Masons in West Virginia. Paul was a Methodist by faith and a member of St. John United Methodist Church in Scott Depot, WV. He loved to read the Bible and often read scripture in church. Paul was an avid outdoorsman and his hobbies included hunting, fishing, target shooting, and reloading ammunition. He was a life member of the NRA and supporter of the right to keep and bear arms. He was also a collector of vintage guns, pocket and wrist watches, coins, and stamps. Paul loved all sports, the Cincinnati Reds and the West Virginia Mountaineers were his favorite teams. He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters: Pat, Robert, Kenneth, Ross, Ronnie, Mae, Inez, Ruth, Kay, and Annabelle; his niece Jody Cottrell and sister-in-law Sallie Pat Tackett. Paul is survived by nieces and nephews: Lisa (Lauri-Ann) Tackett of Miami, Allen (Jessica) Tackett, Jr. of Milton, Pam (Ron) Musick of Montgomery, Bryant Cottrell of Montgomery, Patty (Ronnie) Christy of East Bank, Steve Crist of East Bank, Pat Kinder of Hurricane, Carmen and Mike Mitchell of Dallas, TX. The family would like to thank the Open Heart Recovery Unit at Memorial Hospital CAMC, Dr. Melissa Poulos, Dr. Rayan Ihle, and Dr. Jacob Misenheimer for their kindness, compassion, and excellent care. Special thanks to family physician Dr. Thopsie Jagannath for his friendship, care and kindness over the years. Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Pastor Rev. Robert Hill presiding. Burial and grave site Masonic rites will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Limited visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at Chapman's Funeral Home. You may share memories of Paul by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve the Cottrell family.
