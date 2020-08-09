PAULINE FAE KNAPP, 88 of Hurricane passed away Tuesday August 4, 2020.
Born September 26, 1931 in Dunbar, West Virginia, Pauline was a daughter of the late Cecil and Lura Miller. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Miller.
Pauline retired as an elementary school teacher at Anne Bailey Elementary in St. Albans. She was a member of Poca Baptist Church and a former member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
She is survived by husband of 71 years, Dayton E. Knapp; her children, Gary E. Knapp (Barbara) and Pamela K. Ochala (Tom); grandchildren, Dayton E. Knapp II (Lisa) and Sherra Benton (Jason); seven great-grandchildren and sister Jo Ann Mullins (Dick).
A celebration of Pauline's life will be held at a later date. Once the dates and times are determined, a notification will appear in the newspaper.
In the meantime, you may share memories of Pauline and condolences with the family by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Knapp family.