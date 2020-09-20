PAULINE FAE KNAPP, 88 of Hurricane passed away Tuesday August 4, 2020.
Pauline retired as an elementary school teacher at Anne Bailey Elementary in St. Albans. She was a member of Poca Baptist Church and a former member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
She is survived by husband of 71 years, Dayton E. Knapp; her children, Gary E. Knapp (Barbara) and Pamela K. Ochala (Tom); grandchildren, Dayton E. Knapp II (Lisa) and Sherra Benton (Jason); seven great-grandchildren and sister Jo Ann Mullins (Dick).
A celebration of Pauline's life will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday September 26, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Facial masks and social distancing guidelines will be required at all services. For those unable to attend, we will be live streaming the service at the Chapman Funeral Home WV Youtube page.
You may share memories of Pauline and condolences with the family by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Knapp family.