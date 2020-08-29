Peggy L. Gibson
PEGGY L. GIBSON, 93, of Hurricane went to her heavenly home surrounded by her family in her home on August 25, 2020.
Peggy worked at C&P Telephone Company for many years and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a 1945 graduate of Hurricane High School. Peggy was a dedicated member of Bethel Baptist Church, enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching vacation bible school.
Peggy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Willis Gibson; son, Mark Gibson; parents, Paul Ross Leadmon, Arizona Chapman Leadmon; brothers, Charles Ross Leadman and Paul "Junior" Leadmon.
She is survived by her daughters, LuAnn Gibson Searls (F.D.), Lisa Gibson Brooks (Stephen) all of Hurricane; daughter-in-law, Emma Gibson, of Gallipolis, Ohio; grandchildren, J.D. Searls, Britney Brooks Higginbotham (Daniel) all of Hurricane, Mark Allen Gibson, of Gallipolis, Ohio, Franklin Searls (Melanie) of Topsham, Maine, Payton Brooks (Madisen) of Blacksburg, Virginia and six great grandchildren; siblings, Belma Leadmon Withrow, Donald Leadmon (Connie), of Hurricane and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Evelyn Edwards and Peggy's cousin, Rhonda Canterbury for their devoted care these past five months.
Due to COVID-19 a graveside funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 30 at the Valley View Cemetery, Hurricane with Preacher Mark Kilburn and Pastor Todd Godby officiating. Visitation will be from 1-1:45 p.m. at the gravesite. Masks are required on the cemetery property and social distancing as well as State and Federal guidelines will be adhered to. You may also visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, PO Box 275, Hurricane, WV 25526.
Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane