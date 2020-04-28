PHILLIP WAYNE BURTON, 75, of Culloden died, Friday April 24, 2020. A private service and burial will be held at Culloden Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve the Burton family.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Barker, Barbara Lou - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Hunt, Phyllis Irene - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Jones, Martin Luther - 1 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.
Mullins, Emma - 2 p.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.
Snyder, Curtis - 1 p.m., Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.