PHYLLIS J. MILLER, 73, of Hurricane, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden with her siblings, Greg and Linda by her side.
Born December 10, 1946 in Riverdale, WV, she was preceded in death by her parents, James E. and Melba Rooper; husband, Thomas C. Miller and sister, Brenda Berry.
Phyllis was a loving mother and grandmother to her family. They will miss her greatly.
She is survived by her children and their spouses; Tonnie Miller (Renna), Laura Manns (Cliff) and Trisha McClure (David); seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sister Linda Plumley (Charles) and brothers, Jerry Rooper and Greg Rooper (Judy).
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday September 30, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Pastor Larry Cooper officiating. A private family burial will be in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Wednesday at the funeral home. In following with COVID-19 guidelines, facial coverings and social distancing will be required at all services.
The family wishes to thank Cabell Health Care Center for their kindness and caring shown to Phyllis and the family throughout her illness.
You may share memories of Phyllis by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve the Miller family..