RALPH GENE STONE, 85, of Hurricane passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Hospice of CAMC, Charleston.
Born December 1, 1935 in Cabin Creek, he was a son of the late Tilton and Margaret Stone. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Cardis and Tilton Stone and his former wife, Connie Palmer Stone.
Ralph was a graduate of East Bank High School and was a corporate pilot for both Stone and Thomas as well as the State of West Virginia. He logged over 35,000 safe flight hours over his career and was certified through the FAA as a Flight Instructor and Safety Flight Instructor. He was an avid golfer playing in several local tournaments (sometimes even winning!) and loved WVU football. After retiring from flying, Ralph worked for the DMV, Liberty Square office, where he made lifelong friends.
Surviving are his daughters, Kelly Diane Stone of Hurricane, Amanda Lenaa Ryan (Steve) of St. Louis, MO; granddaughter, Samantha Ryan Skillington (Dr. Andrew) of St. Louis, MO; great-granddaughter, Morgan Faye Hall; sister, Patricia Roberts, (Wondel) of Hamlin; brother, Carl Ray Stone (Joann) of Marmet; sisters-in-law, Becky Stone of Marmet and Ruth Stone of Danville.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Rev. Randy Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
You may also visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Special appreciation and thanks is given to Dr. William Harris and the MICU nursing staff at CAMC-Memorial and Hospice Care for their compassion and care given to Ralph.
