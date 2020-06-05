RANA CATHERINE BAYER DILLON of Winfield, passed from this life June 2, 2020, at her home. Requiem Mass will be 12 Noon Monday, June 8, at St. Francis Catholic Church, St. Albans. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield. Social distancing will be observed. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield, is honored to serve Rana and her family.
Funerals for Friday, June 5, 2020
Holstein Jr., Gary - Noon, streaming live, see obituary.
Moore, Anna - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Smith, Dolan - 11 a.m., Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.
Tanner, Billy - 4 p.m., Odd Fellows Cemetery, Diana.
Wilson, Rosa - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Young, Dollie - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.