Rana Catherine Bayer Dillon

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

RANA CATHERINE BAYER DILLON of Winfield, passed from this life June 2, 2020, at her home. Requiem Mass will be 12 Noon Monday, June 8, at St. Francis Catholic Church, St. Albans. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield. Social distancing will be observed. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield, is honored to serve Rana and her family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, June 5, 2020

Holstein Jr., Gary - Noon, streaming live, see obituary.

Moore, Anna - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Smith, Dolan - 11 a.m., Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.

Tanner, Billy - 4 p.m., Odd Fellows Cemetery, Diana.

Wilson, Rosa - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Young, Dollie - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.