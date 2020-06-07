RANA CATHERINE BAYER DILLON, fourth generation and lifetime resident of Winfield, passed from this life Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at The Morris Homestead, the family home of six generations.
Rana lived her life in Winfield as the one of the last homesteaders of the Town of Winfield. Her love of Winfield, Putnam County and Democratic politics are well known to all who met her. Her dedication to her family and her friends was immeasurable. She had many affectionate monikers throughout her life. Some know her as Rana, R.C, Pud or Dose. A single mother, who reared three children, Rana considered her highest accomplishment as providing a university education for each child. Rana's guidance, praise, and admonishments were always given with passion as well as love, and extended not only to the children, but to all in her life.
Educated at De Sales Heights Academy in Parkersburg, her career extended from bookkeeping and accounting for the Air National Guard to Metro Area Agency on Aging.
Rana was preceded in death by her father, Beverly Pitzer Bayer; mother, Louise Morris Bayer; sister, Margaret Bayer Stanley; daughter-in-law, Ginger McKay Dillon; and former husband, Monte Delano Dillon.
Cherishing her memory are her children, Marybeth Beller (Gerald "Gerry") of Charleston; Matthew Blair Dillon of Poplar Bluff, MO; Catherine Louise Luikart (the current 5th generation) at the Homestead; grandchildren, Patrick Murray Luikart and Roza Camille Beller (both 6th generation), Lisa Anne McBride (Kevyn), Lora Beth Ford (Eric), LezLee Collette Lisi (Patrick), Steven McKay Wright, and many wonderful great-grandchildren.
The family sends its gratitude to Elaine Moore, MD; Anita Yeager Smith, MD; and Gwenalyn Garcia, MD, for their care and love for Rana over these past years. We also thank her marvelous friends who cared for her, in good times and bad: Michael Luikart, Tim and Anna Beavers, Gina Rose, Aly White, Elizabeth Potter, Randy and Judy Barrett, Nancy Dickson and Paul Joe Billanti.
Requiem Mass will be held at 12 Noon, Monday, June 8, at St. Francis Catholic Church, 1028 Sixth Avenue, St. Albans, co-celebrated by Father Patrick M. McDonough and Father William K. Matheny. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Scott Depot. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield, where the Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. (or 7:30 p.m. Pud time) ... Social distancing guidelines will be observed throughout all services.
You may also visit her tribute page at Chapman FuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org).
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield, is honored to serve Rana and her family.