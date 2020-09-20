RANDOLPH LOUIS "RANDY" ROSWELL, 66, of Scott Depot went home to be with the Lord Saturday, September 12, 2020. Celebrations of his life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions in his honor should be directed to your local Ronald McDonald House. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Roswell family.
