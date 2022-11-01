Chapman Funeral Home
REBECCA "BECKY" GAYLE MOSES, 75, of Hurricane, WV passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022, with family by her side.
Becky was a graduate of Hurricane High School and worked as a bookkeeper with Lander's Chevrolet, Hurricane during her younger years. Later in her life she retired from working in the Floral Department at Kroger's. Becky's biggest accomplishment though was her children and grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to express to others her love and pride she had in her grandchildren. All who knew her loved her as a kind, wonderful, beautiful soul. She always saw the best in everyone and never had a harsh word.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her, but her love and friendship will never fade from our hearts.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents: Dale Turner and Elsie Turner; and brother: Keith Turner of Parkersburg WV.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy (Rick Loyd) Moses; sons: Russell (Athena) Moses and Kevin (Meriann) Moses; grandsons: Tyler Moses, Jacob Moses, Thomas Moses; and granddaughter: Alana Moses.
Funeral service for Becky will be 1 p.m. Nov. 5, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV with Dr. Jeff Davenport officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, WV.
Friends and family are welcome for viewing an hour before.