Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
REBECCA "BECKY" GAYLE MOSES, 75, of Hurricane, WV passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022, with family by her side.

Becky was a graduate of Hurricane High School and worked as a bookkeeper with Lander's Chevrolet, Hurricane during her younger years. Later in her life she retired from working in the Floral Department at Kroger's. Becky's biggest accomplishment though was her children and grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to express to others her love and pride she had in her grandchildren. All who knew her loved her as a kind, wonderful, beautiful soul. She always saw the best in everyone and never had a harsh word.

