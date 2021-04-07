REBECCA SUE "BECKY" STANLEY PAYNE, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 4, 2021. A complete obituary will publish in Sunday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield is honored to serve the Payne family.
