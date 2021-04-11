REBECCA SUE "BECKY" STANLEY PAYNE, mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and devoted daughter to our Lord in Heaven, gained her wings to fly home on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.
Becky was born on October 19, 1953 the fourth of four beautiful children of the late Thomas Edward Stanley and Emma Jo Skees of St. Albans, West Virginia. Becky came into this world as a bright light with an energy and love of life that was contagious. That same energy continued into her school years at St. Albans High School, Class of 1971. Becky was a proud Red Dragon and enjoyed going to her class reunions to reminisce with her fellow classmates.
After graduation, Becky took a job with Union Carbide in the accounting department. She was a dedicated employee and retired from Carbide. Following her retirement, Becky was the office manager at Kanawha Valley Radiologists.
To say that Becky's love and laughter was felt by all would be an understatement. If you could ask Becky about her biggest accomplishments today, she would name many I am sure, but her first two would be her sons John Thomas Frazer (Jennifer) of Red House, West Virginia, and Samuel Lee Frazier (Hattie) of Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia. Devoted, dedicated, heart full of love, always a phone call away and ready to make that birthday cake or meal would be just a few examples of how she showed her love to her sons. Her second reply would be her gifts of four grandchildren, Ella and Emma Frazier (Sam & Hattie), and Sophia and Sawyer (John & Jennifer). There was not a day where Becky was not sharing a photo, a story, a joy or proud moment with anyone about her grandbabies. "Granny" was the name they gave her and she was happy beyond measure to have that name. Although there are many firsts and experiences that Granny won't see in person, her love will be felt with every step.
On October 17, 2009, Becky married her love, Rick Payne of Eleanor, West Virginia. Rick came in and swept Becky off of her feet. He was a dedicated husband and loved Becky with all of his heart. He survives her and will continue to share her memory with everyone.
Becky was a faithful member of Winfield Baptist Church and past President of the Winfield Lions Club. Both of these roles played an important part to Becky by making friends, giving back, and filling her heart.
Becky was a simple woman who didn't ask for much. She loved to sit on the porch with an iced tea watching her since past dog, Rebel, bounce around with her sons. She loved music especially, Kenny Rogers, Patsy Cline, and The Gaithers. Along with music, Becky loved a road trip to Myrtle Beach. It was her getaway place for sure. At home, Becky was known for her great home cooking. She loved making food for everyone and helping to plan the menus for birthday parties, holidays, weddings, showers or trying new recipes while following along with Paula Deen.
Becky was taken from us suddenly and our hearts are broken. Anyone who had the blessing of knowing her knows what a beacon of light she was. She was as bright as the sun. Forever when we see a purple iris, a yellow rose, or hear the song Crazy by Patsy Cline, we will be thinking of her immediately. When we see those beams of light coming down from Heaven, you know the ones that shine down between the clouds, the ones that look like a spotlight, when you see that you can be certain that one of those beams is Becky's Beacon. Let the sight of that beacon of light speak to you, support you, fill your heart, wrap you with a hug. Becky would want you to smile when you see it. Look for it, she will shine it brightly just when you need it.
Becky is survived by her husband, Rick Payne, sons and daughters-in-laws and grandchildren, John, Jennifer, Sophia and Sawyer Frazier; Sam, Hattie, Ella and Emma Frazier; sisters Peggy Roach of Delaware, Ohio and Judy (Michael) Tatom of Jacksonville, Florida; brother Bill (Mary) Stanley of Westminster, Maryland; nieces Lisa (Chad) Finkenbiner of York, Pennsylvania; Wendy Manning of Ostrander, Ohio; Jennifer (Pete) Guss of Jacksonville, Florida; Kerri (Dave) Tomlin of Delaware, Ohio; Brea (Scott) Nelson of Jacksonville, Florida; Sarah Stanley (John Halvorsen) of Baltimore, Maryland; along with many great nieces and great nephews.
A celebration of Becky's life will be held at a later date. Until then, you may visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield is honored to serve the Payne family.