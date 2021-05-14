REGINALD THOMAS HART, 73, of Hurricane passed away May 11, 2021. His celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, Hurricane. Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m., Tuesday at the church. A full notice will be published in the Sunday edition of the Gazette-Mail. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve the family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.