Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

REGINALD THOMAS HART, 73, of Hurricane passed away May 11, 2021. His celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, Hurricane. Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m., Tuesday at the church. A full notice will be published in the Sunday edition of the Gazette-Mail. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve the family.

