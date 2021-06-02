RENA PROUDFOOT, 71, of Culloden joined Heaven's choir Monday, May 31, 2021 after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie Pearl and Dottie Reba Wood and her brother, Buddy Wood.
She is survived by her husband, Norman of Culloden; her loving daughter, Amy and son-in-law, Todd Crookshanks, grandson, Joshua and grand dog, Suzy all of Hurricane; sister, June and brother-in-law, George Polk of Barboursville; sister, Ruth Hall of Bardstown, KY; brother, Donald Wood of Hillard, OH. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
She was a 1967 graduate of Hurricane High School and later the Huntington School of Beauty Culture. She worked for Ruby Cottrell for several years prior to opening her own shop.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. You may also visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made to Gateway Christian Church, 422 B Street, St. Albans, WV 25177 with Howells Mill Christian Assembly in the memo.
