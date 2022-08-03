Rev. Lowell Jackson Fellure

Chapman Funeral Home
REV. LOWELL "JACK" JACKSON FELLURE, 90. Of Hurricane WV passed away on July 31, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington WV.
He was a son of the late Ellis and Bessie Arix Fellure of Salt Rock, WV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Childress and brother, Joe Fellure.
Jack proudly served his country in the US Navy, was a Kentucky Colonel, member of Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church and a proud Lifetime member of the NRA. He was retired from General Electric in Cincinnati OH.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jean Lovejoy Fellure, children: Ellis Fellure, Deanna (Ed) Bowen, Thomas (Sherry) Fellure, Angela (Bart) Matney, Susan (Arthur) Samples, and Jeffrey Fellure, as well as, Glenn (Kathy) Wilson; sisters: Gail King and Shelia (Buddy) Davis; brother, Rev. James Fellure; grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Funeral Service for Jack will be 11 a.m. Friday August 5, 2022 at Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane WV 25526 with Rev. Dr. John D. Smith, his brother Rev. James Fellure and his nephew Rev. Tim Fellure officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock WV.
Friends may visit the family an hour prior to the service at the church.