Thank you for Reading.

Rev. Lowell Jackson Fellure
SYSTEM

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

REV. LOWELL "JACK" JACKSON FELLURE, 90. Of Hurricane WV passed away on July 31, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington WV.

He was a son of the late Ellis and Bessie Arix Fellure of Salt Rock, WV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Childress and brother, Joe Fellure.

Tags

Recommended for you