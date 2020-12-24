RICHARD OLIN BARBER, 73, of St. Albans passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020.
Born January 29, 1947 in St. Albans, he was a son of the late Olin Dale and Anna Mae Biddle Barber. He was also preceded in death by his brother, James Randy Barber.
Rick was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, Charleston, the National Rifle Association and Twin City Bible Church, Nitro. He served his country proudly with the United States Army during Vietnam.
Surviving are his sisters, Cheryl Ann Workman (Frank) of Aiken, SC, Carol Lynn Phelps (Jerry) of Hurricane; brother, Michael Dale Barber (Pattie) of Fraziers Bottom; nieces and nephews, Mike Barber, Jr. (Amy), Amy Basler (Michael), Stacey Leadmon (Michael), Danelle Wilson (Matthew), Trey Workman and Will Workman as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
"Their sacrifices, and the sacrifices of all Vietnam veterans, must always be remembered,...Not just today...but every day, let us remember the sacrifice and the valor of those who paid the ultimate price for freedom. Let's remember those who are paying that price right now, too." John Caldwell
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Barber family.