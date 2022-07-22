Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
RICHARD T. (RICH) ELLINGTON, 61, of Teays Valley passed away on July 18, 2022.
Rich graduated from Dupont High School, class of 1979. He received his undergraduate degree in Accounting from West Virginia State University, and later earned his MBA from the University of Charleston. Professionally, Rich worked as a CPA for Howell and Paterno, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Bell Atlantic, but ultimately retired as a Contract Manager from Verizon.
He served as a board member of the Mator's Kids Foundation, and as a trustee for the First Baptist Church of Nitro.
Rich's greatest joy in life was raising his two sons alongside his wife Sue. He was an active member of the community; serving as a coach, mentor, and fundraiser for numerous boys and girls sports programs. Rich was an avid athlete and participated in several lifelong activities and sports. He was an outgoing friend who created a large network of people from all walks of life that enriched everyone involved. He forged a life full of incredibly diverse experiences, skills, and abilities; a true Renaissance man. Rich was a devout husband, dedicated father, and a true believer in his heavenly father, Jesus Christ.
Rich was preceded in death by his stepfather, John O'Dell, stepfather, William Ellington, and father, Richard Burdette.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years Sue, sons, Ian of Hurlburt Field, FL, and Andy (Ciearra) and their two sons Kaison and Cade of Culloden; his mother, Clarise O'Dell; sister, Belinda Walker (George); brother, Tim (Susan); sister, Sheri Brown (Greg); brother, Fred (Ivon); father-in-law, Kenneth Phillips (Janet); brother-in-law, Scott Phillips (Martha); and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service for Rich will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Nitro, 2200 2nd Avenue, Nitro WV 25143 with Dr. Lawrence Hoptry officiating.
Friends may visit the family 5 until 8 p.m., Friday July 22, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV.