Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

RICHARD T. (RICH) ELLINGTON, 61, of Teays Valley passed away on July 18, 2022.

Rich graduated from Dupont High School, class of 1979. He received his undergraduate degree in Accounting from West Virginia State University, and later earned his MBA from the University of Charleston. Professionally, Rich worked as a CPA for Howell and Paterno, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Bell Atlantic, but ultimately retired as a Contract Manager from Verizon.

Tags

Recommended for you