RITA CHRISTINE CARTER, 81, of Winfield passed away December 1, 2020. She has been reunited in heaven with her true love, Cecil Randolph Carter.
Born November 28, 1939 in Logan, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late John Franklin Gordon II and Ethel Mae Davis. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Conley and Johnny.
Christine enjoyed vacationing at the outer banks with her family, especially fishing with Cecil on the pier. She loved her boys beyond measure and her favorite job in the world was being grandma to her beloved grandbabies.
She is survived by her sons; Randy Carter (Cherie) of Eleanor and Shane Carter of Winfield; grandchildren, Josh Carter (Tracie) and Promise Sigman (Jesse); great-grandchildren, Lyric, Iris, Remi, Oak and Charlotte and brother, Ronnie Gordon of Columbus, Ohio.
A private service will be held and she will be laid to rest with her husband Cecil at Heaven's Gateway Memorial Gardens, Winfield.
You may share memories of Christine by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
