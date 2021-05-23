RITA JOYCE MOORE, 72, of Poca passed away suddenly Thursday, May 20, 2021 at her home.
Born December 31, 1948 on Poca River, she was a daughter of the late Roscoe Watson Bailey and Naomi "Tissie" Asbury Bailey. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Lewis Keith Moore; sisters, Karen "Decie" Painter and Dimmia King; brother-in-law, Dencil Dorsey; father-in-law, Charles Lewis Moore; mothers-in-law, Mary Alline Mamone and Juanita Moore.
Rita was a 1966 graduate of Poca High School where she was a cheerleader and Miss Poca Dot. She continued to be involved with Poca sports and enjoyed her reunions. After graduation, she began a career in banking with the Bank of Dunbar and also included Citizens national Bank. She and her late husband owned and operated Moore's Exxon in Rock Branch for a number of years. She also had been employed by Lifetouch National School Studios. She enjoyed bowling, country music and college sports. Loving all of her family, she especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and supporting their youth sports.
Surviving are her children, Jeffery Keith Moore (Kristy) of Hurricane, Veronica Joyce Thornhill of Poca; grandsons, Justin Keith Moore (Rae) of Tornado, David Lewis Moore (Kaitlyn) of Hurricane; great-grandchildren, Ryan Bentley Moore, Easton Lewis Moore, Kinslee Raelynn Moore and Kylee Justice Moore; sister, Arbutus "Bootie" Dorsey of Poca; sister-in-law, Mary Lynn Shultz (Bill) of Charleston, brothers-in-law, Donald King of Poca, Gary Lee Painter of Bancroft and Paul Earl Moore (JoAnn) of St. Albans as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Rock Branch Independent Church with Pastor Delbert Hawley officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. You may also visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Teays River Quilts, 775 Rocky Step Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560 in honor of her late husband, father and father-in-law who were all veterans as well as her late mother who was an avid quilter.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield is honored to serve Rita and her family.