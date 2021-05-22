Thank you for Reading.

RITA JOYCE MOORE, 72, passed away suddenly Thursday, May 20, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 3 pm Sun., May 23, 2021 at Rock Branch Independent Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House. Visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and view the complete obituary. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Rd., Winfield is honored to serve Rita and her family.

