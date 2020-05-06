Each year on his birthday, ROBERT "BOB" AUSTIN proudly shared he was getting younger, not older. Younger, he said, because he was one year closer to joining his Heavenly father in paradise.
Bob, 71 years "young", lived his life with a special kind of joy, optimism, and humor. A dedicated husband, loving father and grandfather, Bob enjoyed the simple pleasures of family and faith - and University of Kentucky basketball. He was born in Ohio and raised in South Portsmouth, KY, and married his high-school sweetheart, Polly, in 1969. He graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1971 with a degree in accounting.
Bob cherished his two children, Tevis and Kelsey, and poured into their lives in so many ways, from leading church youth group and teaching Sunday school to coaching youth sports teams. Most importantly, he shared the love of Jesus with his boys.
Bob worked for more than 30 years at Columbia Gas Company as an Accountant, and later in his life, enjoyed a career change as a teacher's aide with special needs children at Winfield and Lakeside Elementary Schools. He retired in 2017 and was blessed to spend a few wonderful years with Polly, celebrating 50 years of wedded bliss with her in 2019.
On May 4, Bob began eternity with Jesus after a seven-month battle with cancer. He slipped peacefully into the arms of his Savior with Polly by his side. Although he's no longer walking on this earth, his legacy of love and faith still thrives. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Arnold Austin, Isabelle and Donald Collier; and is survived by his wife, Polly; son Tevis and wife Tami, and grandchildren Brendon and Megan; son Kelsey and wife Amanda, and grandchildren Luke and Savannah; and brothers Mike Collier and Rodney Collier.
A private family service and entombment will be held at Valley View Memorial Park in Hurricane, WV.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the glioblastomas brain research fund (fund #313702) online at giveto.osu.edu (https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?fund=313702) or mailed to: The OSU Foundation, PO Box 710811, Columbus, OH 43271 or by calling 614-292-2141.
