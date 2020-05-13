ROBERT E. "BOB" NEUMEYER, 94, of Scott Depot, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home.
Born August 14, 1925, in Hurricane, he was a son of the late Bryan and Martha Chapman Neumeyer. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Denzel, Clifton "Lefty" and James Neumeyer; sister, Betty Courts.
Bob was a member of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church and was the owner/operator of Nationwide Exterminating for many years. He was a member of various clubs and organizations including the Elks, Moose, American Legion, VFW, AmVets, DAV and AARP. He was an avid golfer.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Patsy P. Neumeyer, who is from Princeton; son, Stephen Neumeyer of Scott Depot; sisters, Joanne Sovine of Hurricane, Ruth Parsons of Virginia; grandchildren, Robert Neumeyer, Stacy Zander, Bryan Neumeyer, JT Neumeyer and Kim Shomo, as well as several great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Dr. Ellis Conley and Dr. Ed Grant officiating. A private entombment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation will be held from one hour prior to the service. Due to the current pandemic, social distancing and recommended guidelines will be followed during all public services.
You may also visit his tribute page at Chapman FuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church Building Fund, 2848 Putnam Avenue, Hurricane, WV 25526.
