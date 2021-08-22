Chapman Funeral Home
ROBERT E. "BOBBY" TEAL II, 53, of Teays Valley, WV entered into eternal life Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Born in Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary Sexton Teal. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Teal; daughter, Kitrina Teal; son, Caleb Teal; sisters, Donna Teal, Cyndi Trotter; brother, David Poticher; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Karen Sox and Susie Large and a brother, Chris Silkwood.
An employee of Lamar Advertising until his back injury, Bobby was also skilled in construction work. He knew God through all his pain. He was a SC Gamecocks fan and loved music and animals. He supported the United Way and other charities all his life and was an organ donor. He instilled these same values into Kitrina and Caleb.
At Bobby's request there will be no formal service. Instead, he asked that friends and loved ones remember him by spreading acts of kindness.
Entombment will be at Celestial Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in West Columbia, SC.
