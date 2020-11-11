Robert French Dilley

ROBERT "BOB" FRENCH DILLEY, 79, of St. Albans passed away, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston. Bob was born in Richwood, WV on May 3,1941 at Sacred Heart Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin "French" and Mary "Rose" Dilley of Cincinnati, Ohio; and his sister, Betty Duble of Spokane, Washington.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Mary of 57 years, their three daughters Vickie Henson (Tim), Cindy Dean (Mike) and Tammy Harper; and his sister, Barbara Lay (Garry) of Ohio.
Bob loved life and was a hard-working man who made sure he gave his family everything possible. He was known for his stories and jokes, some stories we would often wonder if they were true or not, but that was okay - they still would make you laugh.
He was a life-time member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Albans Council 4694. He held every possible position within the Catholic organization and was so proud of all his accomplishments, as was his family. He especially enjoyed helping with the Christmas Baskets the Knights did every year for the people in the community. He was a Special Minister of the Eucharist and also took part in several church activities such as basketball coach and helped to count the funds from the weekend church services.
He adored all his family members and enjoyed the family reunions where he would spend countless hours talking about the good ole days and cherishing the memories of loved ones who had passed.
Bob loved spending time with his wife bowling or taking disco lessons on the weekends. He treasured their cruises, family and friend fall weekend trips to various state parks - trust us, we have numerous photos on slides to prove it. He also enjoyed being on the golf course with the guys. He enjoyed woodworking, playing cards and entertaining us on the piano, even though he only knew a handful of songs. He was a devout Cincinnati Reds fan and watched or listened to every game. He loved to cook and grill and to carry on his family tradition of making Screppelle (Italian Twists) every Christmas season.
He cherished time spent time with his grandchildren and attending their various activities - he was so proud of each one. Michael Henson, Aaron Henson (Brianne), Mandy Harper, Peyton Dean and Ryan Dean. He also was a great-grandfather to three boys, Jordan, Lincoln and Carsen Henson.
This is not good-bye; it is a see you later. His memory will be cherished for lifetimes to come.
Thank you to all his precious healthcare providers for taking such good care of him over these past few years. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Francis Church, 1023 6th Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177 with a memo line designating the donation to be made to the K of C Christmas baskets/school.
A celebration of life mass will be held Friday, November 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, St. Albans.