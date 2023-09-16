Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

ROBERT KEITH "BOB" SHAVER 89, of Georgetown, KY formerly of Hurricane, WV passed away Monday September 11th 2023 after a long illness.

He was born and raised in Poplar Ridge, OH as the youngest child of the late Wayne E. and Bertha J. Lemley Shaver. In addition to his parents, Mr. Shaver was preceded in death by his oldest daughter: Vicki Shaver Ghareeb; his siblings: Leo Shaver, Evelyn Shaver Wright, Doris Shaver Caplinger, Leland Shaver and Charles Shaver.

