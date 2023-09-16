Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
ROBERT KEITH "BOB" SHAVER 89, of Georgetown, KY formerly of Hurricane, WV passed away Monday September 11th 2023 after a long illness.
He was born and raised in Poplar Ridge, OH as the youngest child of the late Wayne E. and Bertha J. Lemley Shaver. In addition to his parents, Mr. Shaver was preceded in death by his oldest daughter: Vicki Shaver Ghareeb; his siblings: Leo Shaver, Evelyn Shaver Wright, Doris Shaver Caplinger, Leland Shaver and Charles Shaver.
His father passed away when he was just 11 years old, so he and his mother moved to Charleston, WV when he was a teenager. He graduated from Charleston High School in 1951 and went on to graduate Summa Cum Laude from Morris Harvey College in 1954. He met the love of his life, Roberta Jean Bare, at a basketball tournament at Morris Harvey in 1951 and they were married in May of 1953. They moved to St. Albans, WV where they raised 3 daughters. Mr. Shaver retired from Union Carbide in 1995 after 32 years of service. He was a loving, kind and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Bob is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jean Shaver; daughters: Patti Shaver and Barbara Shaver-Sallin; grandchildren: Danielle Ghareeb, Peter Thackston, and Shelby Hatchett; 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
Funeral Service for Bob will be 11 a.m., Monday, September 18, 2023 at St. John United Methodist Church 4536 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, WV, 25560 with Rev. Teresa Markins officiating. Entombment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park St. Albans, WV.
Chapman Funeral Home 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane, WV 25526 is honored to serve the Shaver family again.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Bob's name to Bluegrass Care Navigators - Hospice Care Center 1, St. Joseph Drive, Lexington, KY 40504 or St. John's United Methodist Church Building Fund, 4536 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560.